Bulawayo Athletics Board successfully hold AGM

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) successfully held their annual general meeting at the weekend which was meant to review the previous season and make plans for this year.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said the meeting was well attended with clubs coming in their numbers.

“Part of the agenda was to have a look at the financials from last year. We also had a look at plans and events for the coming calendar year.

We are now focusing on the Bab track and field competition to be held on February 4 at White City stadium,” said Madanyika.

He said host the national track and field championships at White City Stadium where athletes will compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 1500m, 3000m, 100m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4×100m, triple jump, long jump, high jump, short put, discus, hammer and javelin. – @innocentskizoe

