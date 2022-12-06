Bulawayo Athletics Board to hold awards

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) will conclude their calendar year with the hosting of the end of year awards ceremony on December 17.

The event will be held at the Palace Hotel.

Bab chairperson, Watson Madenyika said the 2022 season was fruitful for athletes and the association as they managed to send athletes to various international competitions.

“We had a successful year considering also that we were coming from the Covid-19 era. As per tradition we will honor excelling athletes. This goes a long way in motivating athletes to keep working hard,” said Madenyika.

Athletes will get awards in categories such as best long-distance athlete, best athlete in the senior women and men and best middle distance runner. [email protected]