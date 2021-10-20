Bulawayo Athletics Board to hold last event of 2021 in November

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) has opened entries for its last track and field championship of 2021.

The event will be held at White City Stadium on November 15.

“Our athletes have not been competing for quite a long time because of the Covid-19 lockdown. As a board, we saw it fit to have a track and field competition in November so that at least our athletes know where they are in terms of their times and distance before the beginning of the 2022 season. The competition will also give coaches a chance to assess their athletes’ techniques, strength and weakness.

“We are also encouraging those selected to represent Team Zimbabwe in the AUSC Region 5 Under-20 Games to have a feel of the competition before they depart for Maseru (Lesotho),” said Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika.

Events athletes can enter are 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1 500m, 5 000m, 10 000m, 4x100m relay, long jump and high jump.

Entry fees are US$3 or $300 per event per junior athlete, US$4 or $400 (seniors) and US$5 or $500 for a relay team.

Entry fees can be paid in cash or Ecocash (0775 942 230).

Entries will close on November 8. – @innocentskizoe