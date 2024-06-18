Bulawayo Athletics Board to host track and field championships in July

Innocent Kurira

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) will next month hold a track and field championship event at White City Stadium with registration for the meet now open.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika is expecting at least 200 athletes for the meet set for July 13.

“We have opened registration for the competition and we are confident that we will have an impressive number of athletes turning up for the competition,” said Madanyika.

The programme will commence at 8:00 am.

Events on offer are 100m,100mh, 110mh,200m,400m,400mh,800m,1500m,3000m,5000m, 4x100m relay,4x400m relay, long jump, triple, jump, highjump,javelin,shotput,discus.

Entry fees are pegged at US $2 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US $3 per event per athlete for seniors and USD $5 per relay team.

The organisers will provide bib numbers.

