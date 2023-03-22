Bulawayo athletics team in Marondera for Nash competition

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan athletics team arrived safely in Marondera ahead of the Nash national finals set for Peterhouse beginning tomorrow.

Head in charge of athletics Bulawayo, Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu is confident they have picked the best squad for the two-day field and track events competition.

“We believe this is the best squad we could have picked from Bulawayo. The morale in camp is high and we want to bring the gold medals back to Bulawayo. It’s obviously going to be a tough competition but we believe we have picked the best athletes and we have all it takes to do well nationally,” said Ndlovu.

The two-day nationals will be returning for the first time since 2019 owing to the disruption of sporting activities caused by Covid-19. Bulawayo only managed a ninth-place finish in 2019 with two gold, six silver, and two bronze medals.

Harare Metropolitan are the defending champions having won the last edition of the national finals. From the nationals a team will be selected to take part at the Cossasa Games later in the year.

Meanwhile, the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has opened entries for the national Open Track and Field Championships set for White City Stadium on March 25. This will be the second national event the city will host after the inter-club championships held at the same venue last weekend.

Entry fees are pegged at US$2 or ZWL$3000 per event, per athlete, US$4 or ZWL$6000 per team. Events on offer are 100m, 100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 4x100m relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put and discus throwing. [email protected]