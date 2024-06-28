Bulawayo attracted US$77,28mln investments in 2023 – ZIDA

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

BULAWAYO province attracted projected investments worth about US$77.28 million in 2023 while Mashonaland West Province had the highest value of projected investment at US$2.383 billion, a latest Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) report shows.

In its 2023 annual report, the investment agency said it generated provincial-specific data that allowed stakeholders to view the levels and areas of interest of investors in each province, in a bid to buttress the central role of provinces in driving the development agenda.

“The data highlighted the continued attraction and dominance of Harare Province with a total number of 312 investors, while Mashonaland West Province had the highest value of projected investment at US$2.383billion,” reads part of the report.

According to ZIDA, Masvingo had a projected investment value of US$1,8 billion, Manicaland (US$1,5 billion), Matabeleland North (701,6 million), Mashonaland East US$515 million), Midlands (US$402 million), Mashonaland Central (US$230 million) and Matabeleland South had US$15.51 million projected investment.