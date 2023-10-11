Bulawayo Band prepares to perform at Chibuku Road to Fame finals

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

BULAWAYO afro-jazz outfit The Royal Band is gearing up for a great opportunity to compete at the Chibuku Road to Fame finals that are set to be held on 14 October at Takashinga Cricket Club Highfields in Harare under the theme “Imba tinzwe, Cula sizwe”.

The group last week Saturday, outshined nine other groups. Murungoti Express were the second best and Urban Village attained position three.

Other groups in attendance were Phikisani Super Group, Tawedzengwa Mammvura and the Mighty Sounds, Hot Express, Ibutho Lesizwe, Sons of Thunder, Mthwakazi KaNdaba and Jaiva Arts Centre.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the leader of The Royal Band, Maluka (real name Nomore Allah Sibanda) said they feel honoured to be selected for the finals

“It is a great opportunity for the Royal Band to compete at national level because we don’t know who will be watching maybe that’s where we’ll meet our future manager or future promoter, after all the price money could help us build our band” said Maluka.

Reflecting on their recent experience competing with other bands in Bulawayo, the Royal Band expressed their excitement and gratitude for the learning and growth opportunities that came from the event

“It feels so good to be part of such an event. You learn a lot from competitors and you gain experience. Definitely we won’t be the same again after this competition as we have already learnt several things from other bands that we competed with on Saturday in Bulawayo” he said.

Looking ahead, the band is determined to continue working tirelessly until they reach international recognition.

“As a band we are looking forward to continue working tirelessly until we reach international level, l am certain that if the world tastes our sound people will miss us here” added Maluka.

Representing Bulawayo as a whole, the Royal Band is honoured to showcase their talent at the upcoming competition this Saturday. They have promised to give their best performance, ensuring that Bulawayo will be well represented on the national stage.

With preparations in full swing, the band is confident that they will deliver a new sound and an outstanding presentation. They have been diligently working on perfecting their production, even seeking feedback from adjudicators after the previous competition to identify areas for improvement. The Royal Band is determined to make history in Harare and leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Groups competing for the finals include Famous Mighty Boys from Mashonaland East; Zim Dancehall ,911 from Midlands; afro-jazz band, Hi-five from Mashonaland Central; afro-fusion band, Deze raWasu from Manicaland; mbira music, Kweseka from Matebeleland North; afro-fusion band, Gutu Stars from Masvingo; sungura, Mazwi from Harare; afro-fusion band, Ziyaduma Express from Matebeland South; sungura, The Royal Band from Bulawayo; afro-jazz band.

For this year’s edition of the competition, the ten provincial winners will battle it out for the US$15 000 first prize. Second prize winners will walk away with US$10 000, with the third-placed band returning home US$7 500 richer.

@TashaMutsiba