Bulawayo-based company in court for transporting cyanide without a permit

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BULAWAYO-based firm, Deep Strike, was charged US$700 for transporting cyanide, a hazardous substance, without a permit.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the company was hauled before Bulawayo Magistrates Courts on two counts, first for contravening the Environmental Management Act Chapter 20:14 which is “to transport or distribute hazardous substances by any means without a transporting permit.

The second count according to the NPAZ was contravening Section 7(1) of Statutory Instrument 268/18 failing to submit a written record within the period of 30 days as prescribed by the law and the company pleaded guilty to both counts.

“A Bulawayo-based firm, Deep Strike, was arraigned before the Magistrates’ court sitting in Bulawayo facing two counts as follows:

Count 1 Contravening the Environmental Management Act Chapter 20:14 which is “to transport or distribute hazardous substances by any means without a transporting permit.” The State averred that during a period extending from 21 June 2023 to 22 June 2023,the company unlawfully transported cyanide which is a hazardous substance without a permit.

Count 2 Contravening Section 7(1) of Statutory Instrument 268/18, “Failure to submit record to the agency within 30 working days from date of recording the use of such hazardous substance”. The company unlawfully used or distributed the cyanide and failed to submit a written record within the period of 30 days as prescribed by the law. The company pleaded guilty to both counts,” read the statement.

In sentencing for Count 1 US$500 fine in default of payment attachment of property and Count 2 US$200 fine in default of payment attachment of property.