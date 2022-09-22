Bulawayo Basketball Association Association pre-season tournament for Khanyisile Courts

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) has set in motion preparations for the resumption of the league with a pre-season tournament set for Khanyisile Courts on Saturday.

The competition will see eight male and female teams battle for honours.

A number of local and visiting teams will come together again to have a feel of the ball as well as to allow the teams to prepare for the 2021 regular season which is slated to begin on October 7.

According to BBA secretary general Francis Dube, the association was still wrapping up the final list of teams that will be part of the tournament.

“We are hoping to have eight male and eight female teams. As it stands, Lakers A, Mavericks, Titans, Legends and Highlanders have confirmed participation in the men’s division while Lakers, Angels, City towers and Highlanders will be in the ladies division. We expect some teams from outside the city and we are hoping to have confirmation before the end of day today.

“We are excited to be returning to action and we are confident of having not only a successful league season but the league as well,” said Dube.

New teams set to join the Bulawayo Basketball league this season will include MSU from Midlands, Gwanda Rebels, Golden State, Bulawayo City Towers, Ostrich, Catch Them Young and CBC. The new members are joining the assembly and will also get a vote on the BBA council.

One of the major deliberations for BBA was to push the growth of 3×3 basketball in the country.

The 3×3 basketball is a new version of the game played by three players a-side and scoring in one basketball hoop.

Each game is 15 minutes long or ends when one team reaches 21 points, whichever comes first.

With the discipline recently becoming an Olympic sport and being adopted by the African Games, its basketball 3×3 commission president.

Two years ago, the game suffered a blow when Bulawayo failed to host the Africa 3×3 basketball tournament in December due to lockdown restrictions after Zimbabwe had confirmed participation in the tournament.

