Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) releases first round of fixtures for 2023/24 league season.

Innocent Kurira,Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) has released its first round of fixtures as the 2023/24 league season roars into life at Khanyisile Sports Centre on Saturday.

Action will get underway with action in the Men’s C League, Women’s League and Men’s B League. All games in those divisions will be played on Saturday.

The new men’s Elite League which is now the flagship of the BBA will be played on Sunday with Giants and Highlanders playing in the first-ever game of the pilot project.

Meanwhile, the draw for the Khanyisile Annual Lakers Tournament will be held at Khanyisile Sports Centre on Friday evening.

Teams that will go into the hat in the men’s category are Talen Vision, Arcadia Bucs, Southern Mavericks, Falcons, Warriors Young Stars Academy, Mahogany Rush and Legends Bulawayo.

In the ladies division, Lakers Women, UZ Sparks, Bulawayo City Towers, Arcadia Bucs Women, Highlanders, Vixens, Mahogany and MSU women will make the draw.

The tournament is set for the end of October.

BBA League Fixtures

Saturday

Men’s C League

Catch Them Young v Riverdale Academy, St Bernards v Lakers Sneaker Hub

Women’s League

Bulawayo City Towers v Catch Them Young, Lakers Empire v Riverdale Academy, Nust v Lakers Glen Lodge

Men’s B League

Lakers SuperMed v Mavericks B, Titans v Nust B

Sunday

Elite League

Giants v Highlanders, Nust v Southern Mavericks, Lakers Talen Vision v Legends

-@innocentskizoe