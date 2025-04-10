Bulawayo Basketball Association concludes referees course

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) will on Thursday conclude an ongoing international referees course at Khanyisile Sports Centre, led by Tanzanian instructor Zulfikar Karim.

The four-day programme, which began on Monday, has drawn referees from across the country, underlining its national significance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the course, Karim said the course is of importance in elevating local officiating standards.

“This course is pivotal in ensuring the country produces internationally certified officials,” he said.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to professionalise basketball officiating in Zimbabwe and provide local referees with opportunities to operate on the global stage.