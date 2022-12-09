Bulawayo Basketball Association heading for Christmas break

Bulawayo Basketball Association secretary-general Francis Dube

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) is set to go on their Christmas break starting December 17.

BBA secretary general Francis Dube said the league programme will continue in January.

“Our league programme has sailed smoothly to date. Since we are in the festive season, we will take our annual break before resuming in January next year,” said Dube.

Meanwhile, the pick of the fixtures on Saturday will be a clash between Mavericks and Legends.

Saturday Fixtures

0830-1000-Titans Vs LSU(C)

1000-1130-Lakers Sneaker Vs Highlanders Comets

1130-1300-Highlanders B Vs Lakers S/Med(B)

1300-1430-Angels B Vs Byo City Towers (B)

1430 -1600-Mavericks Vs City Royals (A)

1600-1730-Angels Vs Highlanders (A)

1730-1900-Clippers Vs Highlanders (A)

1900-2030-Mavericks Vs Legends(A)

[email protected]

