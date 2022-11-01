Bulawayo Basketball Association writes to Buz over JBC women conduct

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) has written to the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) over the conduct of Harare based side JBC at the Khanyisile basketball tournament held at the weekend.

JBC women walked off the court in protest over alleged poor officiating during the final against Mzansi Lakers. At that time, JBC were trailing 18-9. Mzansi Lakers went on to be crowned champions after the abandonment of the game.

Organisers of the competition, BBA want action taken against JBC to avoid such incidents in future.

“We will write a letter to BUZ, so that they guide us the stance to be taken but obviously some action will need to be taken because this taints the game,” said BBA secretary general Francis Dube.

The men’s final saw Lakers Mzansi triumph 58-39 over Legends.

The competition was meant to fundraise for the renovation of the Khanyisile Sports Centre outside court.

Khanyisile Holdings together with Big Five Events which comprises of Durral Adams Kimble Rogers, Barry Bedder, Emity Smooth and Mark Vusani sponsored the event.

