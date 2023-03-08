Bulawayo Basketball League action makes a return

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Basketball League action will make a return this weekend following a two-week break.

The break was necessitated by the city hosting the Fiba AfroCan and Afro-basket qualifiers at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Action resumes with a league C tie pitting Lakers Sneaker Hub Cubs and Titans.

The main match on the day will feature Giants and Legends.

Fixtures

Lakers Sneaker Hub Cubs v Titans, Nust v City Knights, Lakers Mzansi v Highlanders (Women), Angels v Mavericks (Women), Mavericks v Clippers, Highlanders v Lakers, Giants v Legends. [email protected]