Bulawayo Basketball League action makes a return

08 Mar, 2023 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Bulawayo Basketball League action makes a return

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Basketball League action will make a return this weekend following a two-week break.

The break was necessitated by the city hosting the Fiba AfroCan and Afro-basket qualifiers at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Action resumes with a league C tie pitting Lakers Sneaker Hub Cubs and Titans.

The main match on the day will feature Giants and Legends.

Fixtures

Lakers Sneaker Hub Cubs v Titans, Nust v City Knights, Lakers Mzansi v Highlanders (Women), Angels v Mavericks (Women), Mavericks v Clippers, Highlanders v Lakers, Giants v Legends. [email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting