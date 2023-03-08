Bulawayo Basketball League action makes a return

The Chronicle
Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
BULAWAYO Basketball League action will make a return this weekend following a two-week break.
The break was necessitated by the city hosting the Fiba AfroCan and Afro-basket qualifiers at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.
Action resumes with a league C tie pitting Lakers Sneaker Hub Cubs and Titans.
The main match on the day will feature Giants and Legends.
Fixtures
Lakers Sneaker Hub Cubs v Titans, Nust v City Knights, Lakers Mzansi v Highlanders (Women), Angels v Mavericks (Women), Mavericks v Clippers, Highlanders v Lakers, Giants v Legends. [email protected]