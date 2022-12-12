Bulawayo Basketball League action resumes

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball League returned to action at the weekend having paved way for the Lakers tournament which was held last week.

The main match on Saturday saw Legends take on Mavericks with the former coming out tops.

Duke Madubeko top scored for Legends with 15 points.

The league will go through their last round of matches this coming weekend before going for the Christmas break.

BBL results week 8

Titans 20 v 0 LSU (Men C)

Lakers Sneaker Hub Cubs 0 v 20 Highlanders Comets (Men C)

Highlanders B 50 v 49 Lakers Supermed (Men B)

15pts Naphtan Muponda (Highlanders B)

14pts Tafadzwa Magunda (Lakers Supermed)

Bulawayo City Towers 0 v 20 Angels B (Women B)

Mavericks 32 v 23 City Royals (Women A)

10pts Tracey (Mavericks)

10pts Sdumiso Nyandeni (City Royals)

Angels 22 v 34 Highlanders (Women A)

11pts Luyanda Phiri (Angels)

13pts Eulysses Tasiana (Highlanders)

Clippers 40 v 33 Highlanders (Men A)

10pts Thabani Ndlovu (Clippers)

10pts Charles Mapudzi (Clippers)

15pts Ryan Mhlanga (Highlanders)

Mavericks 37 v 50 Legends (Men A)

12pts T. Gororo (Mavericks)

15pts Duke Madubeko (Legends). [email protected]