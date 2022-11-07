Bulawayo Basketball League action resumes

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Basketball League action returned this past weekend after making room for the Khanyisile Basketball tournament.

The toast of the fixtures was a duel between Lakers and Mavericks in the men’s A division.

Lakers went into the game fresh from being crowned champions of the Khanyisile basketball tournament.

Andile Chirinda scored 21 points as he powered Mavericks to victory in that encounter. Thabo Mathe top scored for Lakers with nine points.

It was a clean game between the two sides this time around after a fight broke out between the two teams set of players during a preseason tournament before the season started.

BBL results week four

Imbizo Celtics 52 v Catch Them Young Academy 18 (Men C)

13pts Archford Paradza (Imbizo Celtics)

13pts Innocent Ndou (Imbizo Celtics)

5pts Hopeful Chauke (Catch Them Young Academy)

5pts Mobes Ndou (Catch Them Young Academy)

Titans 49 vs Sneaker Hub Cubs 18 (Men C)

10pts Sikhanyiso Nyathi (Titans)

10pts Victor Mathe (Titans)

6pts Johnson Chitondo (Sneaker Hub Cubs)

City Royals 44 v Mavericks B 43 (Men C)

11pts Neon Mutasa (City Royals)

18pts Smilo Mkonde (Mavericks B)

NUST B 35 vs Lakers Supermed 51 (Men C)

10pts T. Chitemela (Nust B)

14pts Ashton Ruswa (Lakers Supermed)

Venue: Khanyisile Sports Centre

Bulawayo City Towers 20 v MSU 0 (Women B)

Mavericks 20 v Lakers A 79 (Women A)

7pts Nontokozo Chisale (Mavericks)

25pts Idaishe Chinara (Lakers A)

City Knights 25 v Legends 68 (Men A)

8pts Mlungisi Nyathi (City Knights)

21pts Tafadzwa Gonyora (Legends)

Highlanders 21 v NUST 36 (Women A)

7pts Eullysses Tasiana (Highlanders)

16pts Patricia Moyo (Nust)

Angels 18 v City Royals 12 (Women A)

6pts Luyanda Phiri (Angels)

4pts Tinotenda Zingoni (City Royals)

4pts Sisasenkosi Bhebhe (City Royals)

Clippers 22 v NUST 32 (Men A)

8pts Charles Mapudzi (Clippers)

12pts Tapiwa Mugabe (Nust)

Highlanders 28 v Giants 53 (Men A)

13pts Ryan Mhlanga (Highlanders)

15pts Mthokozisi Sibanda (Giants)

Lakers 52 v Mavericks 53 (Men A)

9pts Thabo Mathe (Lakers)

21pts Andile Chirinda (Mavericks)