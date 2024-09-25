Bulawayo Basketball teams for Harare Mayor’s tourney

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Basketball League champions Lakers Talenvision men and Lakers Mzansi women are expected to take part in the Harare Mayor’s International Challenge basketball tourney to be held at the City Sports Centre from October 18.

Veteran basketball administrator Sunny Mbofana who is also part of the organising committee said preparations for the event are on course.

“The event is intended to raise at least US$60 000 to help underprivileged members of the society as well as take kids out of drugs and other societal ills. It has been years since the same tournament was held in Harare and its return has reignited the passion for the hoops in the country and the region.

“We will have eight ladies’ teams and as many men’s clubs battling it out for the ultimate prize. The teams will also use this contest to prepare for the qualification for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) to be held later on in the year,” said Mbofana.

Other participants will be drawn from Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, Zambia, Malawi, Eswatini, and Namibia among other countries.

The event was last held in 2017.

The tournament is not just about regional teams; local teams are also gearing up to showcase their skills. National champions like UZ Sparks, Basket Hounds, and provincial champions like JBC, Mercenaries, and Lakers Brands (Mzansi and Talenvision) are expected to participate. Traditional powerhouses like Arcadia BUCS, Leopards Varsity, and Mbare Bulls are also expected to be part of the action.

The Harare Mayor’s International Basketball Challenge is set to be a spectacular event, promoting regional unity and basketball excellence.

With its rich history, exciting matchups, and top-notch organization, this tournament is a must-watch for basketball enthusiasts.