Bulawayo battles homelessness and substance abuse

BULAWAYO is facing a significant increase in homelessness caused by rising drug and substance abuse. Many of these homeless individuals resort to lighting fires in the Central Business District (CBD) to keep warm, raising concerns for nearby buildings and businesses.

This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for effective interventions to address the root cause of substance abuse, as well as the broader social and economic issues contributing to homelessness in the city. Chief Fire Officer Nhlanganiso Moyo acknowledged the complexity of the issue, recognising two distinct groups within the homeless population.

The first group consists of young people on the streets who frequently abuse drugs and may have moved away from their families. The second group encompasses older individuals facing economic hardship and mental health challenges.

To prevent potential disasters caused by homeless individuals lighting fires, Moyo urged residents to dispose of rubbish responsibly and to avoid using unauthorised dumping grounds. He also emphasised the importance of comprehensive long-term solutions that require collaboration among different stakeholders.

“We have social services and vocational training centres for the youth such as Tshaka or Isilwane and Pumula Old. The City of Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Service is holding awareness campaign programmes assisted by the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), the police, Dan Church Aid (DCA) and World Vision to try and educate the homeless about street fires. In the CBD we work hand-in-hand with property owners to close sanitary gates and leave the keys with security teams so that our refuse collectors can access the area,” said Moyo.

Moyo noted that current interventions have limitations, and a more holistic approach is needed to tackle the issue sustainably.

Various stakeholders have previously attempted to address homelessness through support services such as shelters and rehabilitation programmes, but these efforts have not turned the tide.

With rising concerns about public safety, it is now more critical than ever to address the root causes of homelessness and substance abuse in the city to ensure the safety of both the homeless population and the wider community.