Bulawayo beauty leaves for world pageant

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Model Amanda Peresu has left for Durban, South Africa where she will be representing the country at the inaugural Miss Teen Ecotourism World 2022 taking place this Saturday.

The pageant meant to promote ecotourism and advocate for the environment, nature, and wildlife conservation will afford Peresu an opportunity to make history and be crowned the first Miss Teen Ecotourism World.

The social project will be held under the theme, “Footprints4Change” and will see models walking the ramp for the conservation of nature and wildlife.

The beauty from Bulawayo said representing her country excites her.

“I’m super excited to be representing Zimbabwe. I can’t wait for the show to begin as I want to share the natural beauty that our country possesses and to show the world how far we’ve come in terms of protecting the environment,” she said. Peresu is a passionate environmentalist and eco-friendly lifestyle promoter who prides herself in advocating for and giving a voice to the flora and fauna which has been violated by humans.

She urged the public to safeguard the environment as everyone benefits from it.

“We’ve harmed the environment in different ways and ecotourism is a way of healing our earth while we also benefit from it, so let’s practice ecotourism,” she said. – @eMKlass_49