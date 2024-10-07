Bulawayo bids Farewell to National Hero Tshinga Dube

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – October 7, 2024 – National Hero Tshinga Dube has united Bulawayo residents across the political divide with is funeral send-off at Barbourfields Stadium today drawing a significant crowd, including dignitaries and community members, all united in mourning the loss of a beloved leader.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube delivered whole-hearted remarks, emphasising Dube’s enduring legacy.



“We mourn with you; you have lost a caring father, brother, and grandparent,” Minister Ncube said, addressing Dube’s family and the assembled crowd.

“This is a sad loss for Bulawayo and our nation.”

She expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for recognising Rtd Col Dube’s hard work and conferring him with national hero status. “He has been accorded a befitting send-off due to his contributions to the liberation of our country,” she said.

Describing Dube as a “hard worker” and a “pillar of strength,” Minister Ncube called for all Zimbabweans to aspire to the values Dube embodied.

“We celebrate a life well lived. His legacy will never fade,” she said.



“We shall remember him for his works and deeds, and we must never forget that the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today is a product of his dedication.”

Minister Ncube also conveyed a special message from Mrs Dube, expressing gratitude to the health workers who cared for Rtd Col Dube until his last breath. “Mrs Dube is thankful to President Mnangagwa for recognising her husband as a National Hero,” she said, underscoring the family’s appreciation for the acknowledgment of Dube’s significant contributions.

As the ceremony proceeded, attendees reflected on Dube’s pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s history, marking the occasion as not just a farewell but a celebration of a life dedicated to the nation’s freedom and progress.