I’ll send you to hospital – Bulawayo Bomber tells EFC champ

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN fighter Elvis Moyo says he is not intimidated by the newly crowned Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) heavyweight champion Matunga Djikasa who taunted him after defeating Vandam Mbuyi.

Moyo was Mbuyi’s training partner as well as coach for the title fight that happened on Thursday night in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A video of Djikasa charging to Mbuyi’s corner where he starts taunting Moyo through the cage has gone viral. Djikasa is seen punching the Hexagon fence that separated him and Moyo before the latter made an attempt to scale the cage to confront the new champion.

Mbuyi recovered from the knock delivered by the new EFC heavyweight champion to defend his corner before security stepped in to break the fighters.

In an interview from his Johannesburg base on Tuesday, Moyo warned Djikasa to prepare for a grueling fight should the latter decide to take up the January opening date.

“The small boy (36-year-old Djikasa) was excited and I doubt that when he stepped up to my face he was calling me for a fight. After that incident, I was asked if I could fight Djikasa and my reply was, I can fight him on any day. There’s an open date in January and should he take up the challenge, he’ll know why they call me The Bomber.

“Everyone I’ve fought, including people who’ve won against me, whether controversial or not they’ve landed at hospital. I always tell them that I come from Nkulumane koBulawayo and I’m not a toy. I’m a big deal. Most people get confused because I’m hot and cute standing there, not knowing I’m dangerous,” Moyo said.

