Bulawayo Book Club takes shape

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Artists in the city have established a book club.

The Bulawayo Book Club met for the first time last month.

A book discussion club is all about a group of people who meet to discuss a book or books they have read and review them, express their opinions, likes, dislikes, among other things.

The Bulawayo Book Club chairperson, Sihlobo Bulala said the first meeting was a success and mapped the way forward.

“The meeting was successful as people who had indicated that they’re interested in joining the book club came to voice out what they expect of and from the discussions we had we will be starting book club sessions in August.

It will be a once-a-month meeting.

“We’re going to be discussing two books during a meeting, one African and one Zimbabwean.

In our next meeting, we will be discussing The Vagina Monologues Africa and A Family Affair.

As we’re starting, we have four people making up the committee overseeing the discussions and these are the chairperson myself, vice-chairperson Sibonginkosi Netha, Simbarashe Shaka the treasurer and secretary, Agnes Ncube,” said Bulala.

She added that Bulawayo’s reading patterns are improving.

“There’s growth in reading and it’s through stories documented by our brothers and sisters that we get to relive and explore our culture.

The intellectual capacity that comes with reading is also one to die for.

There’s a pure satisfaction that comes with knowing and the pursuit of it is even more thrilling,” she said.

Bulawayo has had several book clubs which include the Bulawayo Centre Book Club.