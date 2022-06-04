Bulawayo-born singer upbeat after The Voice Australia 2022 exploits

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-born singer Thandolwethu Emily Nomvula Sikwila popularly known as Thando is upbeat about her singing career after she had a podium finish at the just-ended The Voice Australia 2022 singing contest.

Lachie Gill, from Rita Ora’s team, was named the winner of The Voice Australia 2022 and walked away $100 000 richer during the finale held last Sunday. The other finalists were Sikwila from Team Keith, Team Guy’s Jordan Tavita, and Faith Sosene from Team Jess and according to Australian media, “there wasn’t a weak link among them, with the coaches heaping praise on every performance.”

Sikwila sprinkled some Bulawayo magic with a memorable cover of Chaka Khan’s “I’m every woman” for her blind auditions.

Her performance saw Rita Ora, Keith Urban, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy turning their iconic red chairs in awe.

It takes guts, grit, and sheer talent to make the judges spin their chairs, let alone stand in front of thousands performing in a foreign land. There is a fine line between etching your name as one of the best and embarrassing yourself and Sikwila threw caution out of the window in search of being crowned Australia’s unpolished diamond in April this year.

Sikwila who resides in Melbourne, Victoria in Australia is a 28-year-old Zimbabwean who relocated to Australia in 2001.

“I was born in Bulawayo in 1993 and came to Australia in 2001. Before I came here, I had spent a considerable amount of time in Harare. At home, the house was always filled with music.

“My earliest musical memory was that of our domestic workers cleaning the house while playing loud music and dancing as well. This sired a powerful love for music as I had to follow the pattern when it was my turn to clean the house,” she said.

Such an initiation into music would, later on, bear fruit. Sikwila would mesmerise Aussies with her vocal eloquence and dance moves at The Voice Australia 2022.

It took her eight years to get the second bite of The Voice Australia’s cherry and this time, it was a mouthful as she ended the competition in of the top four, losing out to Gill.

Sikwila became the latest addition to the illustrious class of Zimbabweans who have competed in elite musical competitions in the world. Other Zimbos to achieve that feat include Donel Mangena who competed on The Voice UK in 2018 and Blessing Annatoria who raised the Zimbabwean flag high in distant lands winning The Voice UK 2020 edition. The Zimbabwean received a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike when she battled with Chriddy Black en route to the finals.

For her exploits at the recently-ended competition, Sikwila said she would walk with her head high as the experience taught her to trust herself.

“I learned how to trust myself. Sometimes, we downplay our capabilities so we can make people comfortable but it limits us. I now know I can really go for it and make people proud,” said the Life in Colour hit-maker.

Sikwila’s concession of nostalgia was evident when she said she would like to perform in her motherland when an opportunity presents itself.

“If I’m invited to come, I’ll come. I’m always happy to come to my home and perform. That would be a pleasure,” she said.

Sikwila’s sassy and will of steel persona saw her singing Sia’s Chandelier which is usually any auditionee’s nightmare. She also ended up doing a duet with coach Keith Urban for a cover of Adele’s “Oh my God” at the grand finale.

Quizzed on her ups and downs in Australia, Sikwila said her daughter is a source of happiness.

“I’ve got a beautiful daughter named Charlie and I spend the most amazing times with her. The only low I’ve encountered now is that I’m trying to buy a house and it’s too expensive,” she said.

The self-proclaimed “First Lady of Soul and RnB” has performed for massive crowds at festivals such as Bluesfest,

WOMAdelaide, Groovin The Moo, BigSound, Jungle Love and Woodford Folk Festival.

Sikwila is a soulful RnB singer, but just imagine the end product when she collaborates Kanye West. That’s what she imagines as well as she is a staunch fan of the American rapper.

“Collaborating with Ye would be great for sure! He’s a bit crazy, but his genius is unparalleled.”

In her spare time, Sikwila is a blogger who “shares fun experiences, eating out and enjoying my life.”

Music is surely Sikwila’s first love and this idea is reinforced by her other occupation, that of being a teacher.

“I’m a teacher. I offer piano and singing lessons to students between the grades 3 to 12,” she said.

Winning the coveted prize money offered by The Voice Australia would have been a good win for Sikwila as she is still chasing that elusive accolade.

Taking a leaf at TLC and Ladysmith Black Mambazo song-composition skills, Sikwila has been able to pen inspirational songs which include Trouble, Something and Numb.

Sikwila who did not find the going easy when she began her music career said one should know who to seek advice from.

“Don’t listen to criticism from someone you wouldn’t take advice from,” was her message to up-and-coming artistes.

With The Voice Australia 2022 in hindsight, Sikwila has set her sights on future projects. In a recent interview, she told New Idea’s Catie Powers that she will be performing at Adelaide’s Cabaret Festival alongside Tina Arena.

“Tina Arena knows about me and has asked me to be a part of this show. That’s a huge deal and I’m so incredibly honoured. It’s just another one of those things that sort of affirms me and lets me know that this dream is very much being lived,” she said. – @eMKlass_49