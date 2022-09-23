Bulawayo boxing fans in for a treat

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BOXING fans are in for a treat as over 100 boxers are set to converge at Palace Hotel in Bulawayo for a national competition on Saturday.

The tournament is being hosted by the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation and will be used as part of preparations for the Region 5 games set for Malawi in December.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said all is in place ahead of the competition.

“We are excited to be hosting this tournament. This is a big event. We recently hosted the provincial pool challenge. Now we have boxing. We want to do more partnerships with sports associations to foster what l call mutually beneficial business and sports institution partnership. We urge fans to come in their numbers and support,” said Gandiwa.

Fans will pay USD$1 before 8pm with matches set to start at 3 pm.

Black Rhinos, HQ 1 Brigade, 5 Brigade, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Prisons and Correctional Services, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, Manyuchi Boxing Academy, Masvingo, Gwanda, Hwange, Beitbridge have all affirmed availability.

Elite boxers from across the country are set to compete in both men and women categories in what promises to be a jam packed event.

[email protected]