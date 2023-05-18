Bulawayo boy trains under SA top scout

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

AN aspiring 15-year-old Zimbabwean footballer Theo Maseko has set his sights on achieving his dream to play at the top level after being admitted to Stars of Africa Academy, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Renowned raw talent discoverer and trainer Farouk Khan is the director of coaching at the academy, with Maseko hopeful that being under the wing of a celebrated development gaffer will open the desired opportunities.

His father, a South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman with interests in construction, real estate and transport industry Fosta Maseko believes Stars of Africa Academy will spur Theo’s development.

“He’s an amazing talent and unlike some of us who grew up being told that we should focus on education, I’m supportive of Theo and I want him to get the best training in developing his talent. He has a cultured left foot and when he told me that he wants to be a footballer, I said look, football is now a business and who knows, he can be lucky and make it. The family is only there to guide him and help him achieve his dreams.

“Theo understands that he has to do his school work before playing soccer and even at Stars of Africa where celebrated scout and trainer Farouk Khan is the director of coaching they emphasize balance between sport and education,” said the elder Maseko.

Khan served as Kaizer Chiefs’ assistant coach under the late mentor Ted Dumitru when they won back-to-back league titles in the 2003/04 and 2004/05 seasons.

He has been involved in football coaching at youth and professional level for more than 30 years.

Khan had attachments at Mamelodi Sundowns, Santos and Supersport United among renowned South African clubs.

Stars of Africa have produced players such as Tokelo Ranti, Sibusiso Khumalo, Tefu Mashamaiti ,Pule Mariasani and Sindile Phethe among a host of players who went on to play in the South African Premiership as well as Europe.

“My dream is to represent my country and play in Europe. I’m enjoying myself at Stars of Africa and I’m grateful to the support I’m getting from my family and coaches,” said Theo,, who is inspired by Lionel Messi.

