Watch: Bulawayo Braces for Confederation of Schools Sport for Southern Africa Games

Online Reporter

ATHLETES from four countries are expected to arrive in Bulawayo today, ahead of the Confederation of Schools Sport for Southern Africa Games that are set to commence on Tuesday.

According to Norman Gombera, the vice chairman of the local organising committee, teams from Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and Zambia will be participating in the upcoming games. Gombera stated that all preparations have been finalised, and any potential issues have been addressed to ensure the smooth running of the event.

“It’s all systems go,” Gombera said this morning, expressing confidence in the readiness of the host city to welcome the visiting athletes and provide them with a world-class sporting experience.

The Confederation of Schools Sport for Southern Africa Games is expected to showcase the region’s top student-athletes, offering them a platform to showcase their talents and compete at the international level.