Bulawayo breaks a sweat…King of Squats leads fitness revolution

South Africa fitness icon Nkululeko Zane Dlamini, famously known as the King of Squats, stole the spotlight at the Supermed Health Expo held in Bulawayo on Saturday, captivating people with his energetic workouts.

The annual health lifestyle event, in its third edition, drew crowds to the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre grounds for a day filled with fitness activities and health education. With a focus on mental health awareness, the event aimed to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage regular exercise.

From workout sessions led by the King of Squats to informative booths manned by medical professionals, and engaging activities tailored for children, the expo catered to all age groups and health needs.

As the main attraction, the King of Squats led attendees in exercise routines during both morning and midday sessions, igniting excitement among the crowd. Upon his arrival at the venue, attendees’ faces lit up with excitement, mirroring his own visible enthusiasm.

Taking the stage, the King of Squats dazzled the audience with his dance moves and fitness routines, some of which were strenuous, encouraging everyone to join in despite the sweltering heat. The crowd eagerly followed his lead, embracing the opportunity to participate in the activities.

Thereafter, participants took photos with him and he graciously obliged, showcasing a rare humility often absent in celebrities.

The King of Squats expressed his excitement for being in Bulawayo.

“I’m thrilled to be in Bulawayo. Although I’ve visited Harare previously, this is my first time experiencing the vibrant energy of Bulawayo. The people here are fantastic and engaging them in various fitness exercises has been incredibly enjoyable. I came fully prepared for the challenge, and it’s been an absolute pleasure,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of fitness in combating various health and mental ailments.

“These sessions serve as more than just physical exercise; they provide a means for individuals to combat stress, drug and substance abuse, depression, obesity and other health and mental ailments. Witnessing the transformative impact on my clients is incredibly rewarding.”

The King of Squats went on to highlight his dedication to his clients and shared his vision of owning his own gym space in the future.

“As a fitness trainer, I get my income from guiding individuals through workout sessions. Looking ahead, I aspire to establish my own gym space, where I can further support and serve my clients,” he said.

Event organiser Duncan Hadebe expressed gratitude to the community and sponsors for their support, praising the King of Squats for making the event memorable.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bulawayo for their unwavering support as well as to our sponsors whose generosity makes this event possible. Secondly, I want to express my sincere appreciation to our esteemed guest, the King of Squats. We are truly grateful for his presence in our midst and for contributing to our vision of a community filled with healthy individuals,” said Hadebe.

He also commended the doctors who provided free consultations and the Supermed team for offering diabetes and blood pressure tests.