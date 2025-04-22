Bulawayo buzzes as ZITF opens with optimism for deals

ZIDA’s Chief Investment Promotion Officer, Ms Silibaziso Chizwina (right), talks to Minister of Industry and Commerce Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu (second from left) during a tour of the ministry’s pavilion at the ZITF in Bulawayo yesterday. Permanent Secretary Dr Thomas Utete Wushe (left) and ZITF chairman Mr Busisa Moyo observe

Zimpapers Business Hub

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) opened with great enthusiasm in Bulawayo yesterday, attracting a dynamic mix of local and international exhibitors who expressed optimism about unlocking significant business opportunities.

This year’s Sapphire Edition is running under the theme: “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” a message that resonates deeply with Zimbabwe’s renewed push to revitalise its manufacturing base, expand value chains and drive export-led growth.

The ZITF continues to hold strategic national importance, as it aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader goals of industrialisation, economic diversification, and positioning itself competitively within the regional and global economy.

As one of Southern Africa’s premier trade showcases, ZITF has become a critical platform for showcasing investment potential, facilitating business-to-business linkages, and enhancing access to regional and global markets.

The 2025 ZITF serves not only as a major economic and trade exhibition, but as a bold expression of Zimbabwe’s industrialisation drive, its commitment to local production and regional integration, and its ambition to emerge as a manufacturing and trade powerhouse in Africa.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, speaking to Zimpapers Business Hub at the exhibition park, said exhibitors were ready to showcase a broad range of products that reflect the country’s industrial potential. He stressed that the theme reflects Zimbabwe’s economic priorities.

“We can only achieve economic growth when we focus more on industrialisation. President Mnangagwa has called for us to develop our country, and it’s through industrialisation that we can create meaningful jobs and achieve economic growth. That’s why we have dedicated this edition to industrialisation,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He added that 2025 marks a pivotal moment, being the final year of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), and the outcomes of this year’s fair will help lay the foundation for NDS2, which will be firmly anchored in accelerating industrial growth.

“It will help us to take stock of what has happened and also give us a firm foundation as we build NDS2,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s industrialisation drive, guided by the Government’s Vision 2030 and NDS framework, seeks to rebuild the country’s productive capacity, modernise factories, encourage innovation and support local manufacturing for both domestic use and export. Minister Ndlovu also praised the private sector’s growing engagement at ZITF, a vital ingredient in Zimbabwe’s industrial ambitions.

“I am happy that the private sector has taken heed of this. In the early 2000s, sanctions reduced participation, and Government came in to fill the gap. But the President has said we cannot complain about sanctions forever; let us work.

“We want the private sector to tell the story of our economic development. We agreed last year that the 2025 edition should be more private sector-driven, and we are happy with the progress. We will continue encouraging both domestic and foreign private sector participation going forward.”

This year, 28 countries are exhibiting, a strong signal of confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic prospects. Minister Ndlovu attributed the increase to intensified economic diplomacy and proactive global marketing by the ZITF Company.

“This year, it’s an improvement from last year. The improvement can be accelerated; it’s more a matter of economic diplomacy that has to go into that. We are excited by the growing number of companies from outside our borders. It speaks to our goal of building a private sector-driven ZITF,” he said.

In separate interviews, exhibitors highlighted their eagerness to clinch deals, access new markets, and contribute to Zimbabwe’s re-industrialisation goals.

Ms Bonakele Ndzinisa, a trade officer with Comesa, lauded Zimbabwe’s active participation within the regional bloc and emphasised the importance of trade information sharing to boost intra-African commerce.

“Zimbabwe is performing well and actively participating in Comesa trade activities. Many businesses still lack comprehensive information about regional markets, and we are here to engage and bridge that gap.”

ZimTrade Southern Region Manager, Mrs Jaqueline Nyathi, said the expo plays a crucial role in uniting public and private sector stakeholders around the country’s industrial agenda.

She said that ZimTrade was showcasing heritage-based products from across Zimbabwe, with a focus on empowering women, youth, and small businesses to scale up and access export markets.

Mrs Hildigard Mufukare, from the Matabeleland North Handcraft Cluster, said she hoped the exhibition would open international opportunities for artisans whose crafts contribute to local livelihoods.

“We are exhibiting under ZimTrade because it’s a cluster focused on exporting hand-crafted artwork.

“What we produce is a livelihood earner for many women in the Matabeleland North region, and we’re confident that by showcasing here, we will attract more clients and expand our reach,” she said.

From the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr Hazmi Laksono said they had brought five companies with a strong interest in striking business deals with Zimbabwean counterparts.

“We are here to do business and promote trade between Indonesia and Zimbabwe. These companies are involved in herbal medicine, tyre production, bath soaps, bio-fertilisers, among other things. We are expecting to find trade partners and markets for our products,” he said.

He added that Zimbabwe and Indonesia, as developing economies, have significant potential to learn from and support one another’s industrial and trade growth.

Representing the Limpopo Tourism Agency of South Africa, Mr Mashudu Ramudzuli said the ZITF platform facilitates critical stakeholder engagement across multiple sectors.

“We are looking forward to networking and engaging to see how best we can collaborate to promote tourism in South Africa and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Another standout exhibitor is BiSON Agro Machinery, a Belarusian agricultural equipment manufacturer, which is displaying a range of machinery, including small-scale mini tractors suited for Zimbabwean farmers. The showcase supports the country’s push toward agricultural industrialisation and mechanisation.

This comes as Zimbabwe intensifies its farm mechanisation programme, under a landmark deal with Belarus, involving 800 pieces of equipment, including over 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters and 30 grain carriers.

“We are introducing small tractors from 12 and 15 horsepower, and we also have 112 horsepower tractors. They are suitable for farmers with about 50 hectares of land. Many small-scale farmers here in Zimbabwe need this kind of equipment. This year at ZITF, we brought smaller equipment that includes a trailer and a plough, enough to complete a full land preparation cycle.

“We are confident the equipment is right for Zimbabwean farmers, and we look forward to growing our presence here,” said Mr Andrei Kloeinov, Sales Director of BiSON Agro Machinery.