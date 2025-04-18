Bulawayo celebrates achievements of Second Republic

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

BULAWAYO Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube has finished reading the Presidential speech to mark the end of official proceedings here at the White City Stadium.

The speech touched on several achievements by the Second Republic over the past year.

City residents braced the chilly weather to attend the celebrations, whose culmination will be a football clash between Highlanders and Chicken Inn.

Members of the defence forces provided entertainment with their drills with the army band, which had mascot, Private Khumalo the Third.