Bulawayo celebrates Culture Week today

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Culture Week celebrations will be held today at Entumbane Hall with Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo Judith Ncube being the guest of honour.

Running under the theme, “African Royalty Our Heritage”, the festivities that were officially launched by President Mnangagwa in Harare last weekend, will start at 2PM.

Entertainment will be provided by Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble and Africa Tribe.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Bulawayo director Charity Nyathi urged the public to attend the event to celebrate the culture of Zimbabwe.

She said during the celebrations, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble will be honoured for their role in preserving culture.

“We’re looking forward to honouring Thandanani for their service in the arts industry. Despite the economic challenges, they haven’t looked back,” said Nyathi.

She added that NACZ had dedicated this year to honouring female artistes.

“This is a year of honouring our female artistes in line with women empowerment goals. As such, the line up of artistes at the culture week celebrations will be made up of women with the guest of honour being a woman too.

“We hope the theme will highlight the plight of female artistes in Bulawayo as they try to shine in the spotlight.”

Award-winning Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble said they are privileged to be part of the celebrations.

“We’ll be celebrating our culture as well as showcasing the beauty of our culture. Ezimnyama is a cultural group and our mission is to also preserve cultural traditions particularly Folklore music and dance,” said Phibion Ncube, the group’s director.

He said the Culture Week plays an important role in keeping Zimbabwe’s identity alive.

“We thank the National Arts Council for bringing up such a good programme. Our culture will never be lost and we urge people to come and be part of these celebrations to get a feel of who we are and where we come from,” said Dube.