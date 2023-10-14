Bulawayo celebrates the International Day of the Girl Child

Angela Sibanda, Online Writer

BELATED commemorations of the International Day of the Girl Child were held at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo on Friday.

Countries around the world mark the day on 11 October.

The theme for 2023 is “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being”.

It focuses on taking action to ensure girls and women’s rights are not curtailed and make progress on gender equality.

In Bulawayo, celebrations were done through a poetry slam that saw the winner walking away with a US$100 prize.

The International Day of the Girl (IDG)– according to Unicef– is a global platform to advocate for the full spectrum of girls’ rights.