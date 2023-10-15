Bulawayo Chiefs bow to Simba Bhora

Innocent Kurira At Luveve Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs FC 0-1 Simba Bhora FC

HOSTS Bulawayo Chiefs FC suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after falling to visiting Simba Bhora at Luveve Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors were quick off the blocks and opened the scoring with just three minutes on the clock.

A perfect through ball from Tinashe Balakasi sent Tymon Machope through on goal and the forward charged at goal before slotting home from close range. This was Machope’s sixth goal of the season.

Though Chiefs, appeared to create more clear cut chances and had the ball for the greater part of the game, the visitors would hold on to the lead which ensured they record two consecutive victories having also beaten Highlanders FC 3-0 last weekend.

Chiefs, looking for a quick response came close via Farau Matare who saw his fancy effort with the chest go a few inches wide after six minutes. He had met a Mandlenkosi Gasela cross from the left.

After 32 minutes of play, Chiefs got a freekick in a promising position on the right side of the box, Panashe Shoko stood behind the ball but directed his effort over the cross bar.

Two minutes after the break, Chiefs got another freekick on the edge of the box but Shoko’s effort was well saved by Simbarashe Chinani.

A few minutes later, Danny Phiri came close to leveling matters after a well taken shot from outside the box

but Chinani was equal to the task, tipping the shot over bar for a corner kick.

Moments later, Chinani, who was having the game of his life, pulled yet another brilliant save to deny Billy Veremu who shot from the edge of the box.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs FC

Khulekani Dube, Ben Nyahunzwi, Mthokozisi Msebe, Nkosilathi Ncube, Panashe Shoko, Danny Phiri, Mandlenkosi Gasela (Ayanda Ncube, 83 mins), Felix Moyo, Dalubuhle Dlodlo (Billy Veremu, 58mins), Malvern Hativagoni (Miguel Feldman, 90 mins), Farau Matare ( Nixon Gama, 83 mins)

Simba Bhora FC

Simbarashe Chinani, Ronald Kangadzi (Valentine Musarurwa, 83 mins), Tymon Machope, Albert Manenji, Ronald Chitiyo (Vasili Kawe, 55 mins), Ishmael Nyanhi, Webster Tafa, Tichaona Chipunza, Blessing Moyo, Patson Jaure, Tinashe Balakasi (Alexander Mandinyenya, 66 mins)

-@innocentskizoe