Bulawayo Chiefs capitalise on Whawha goalie’s mistake

The match between Bulawayo Chiefs and Whawha only came alive when Calum Brown English started warming up on the touchline

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Whawha

WHAWHA attacking midfielder Calum Brown English drew the limelight to himself as action on the field of play failed to live up to expectations in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium.

Perfect Chikwende fired Chiefs into the lead seven minutes into second half after capitalising on a mistake by Whawha goalkeeper Simon Nyama.

Nyama had initially done well to block a well taken Authur Musiyiwa shot from outside the box, but he faulted his attempt to hold on to the rebound resulting in the ball falling in the path of Chikwende, who bundled the ball into an empty net.

There was nothing to write home about after that goal as the game degenerated into a dull encounter and only came alive when English started warming up on the touchline.

Each time English rose from the bench to do warm-ups, there were wild cheers from the fans, as they urged the Whawha bench to introduce him, even in the first-half.

The fans’ wishes were granted when he was finally introduced in the 73rd minute and he was greeted with loud applause by every fan in the stadium.

It wasn’t surprising that English found a soft landing among the fans that attended the match, as he is currently the only white player in the local league.

Fans chanted Kevin De Bruyne every time he was on the ball.

English duly responded by upping the visitors’ game, creating a couple of opportunities that were fluffed by the strikers.

Whawha coach Luke Petros-Jukulile justified his decision not to start or introduce English earlier in the game.

“He had a good game, but we are still managing him because he is coming from injury. His introduction was not incited by the fans, but it was tactical. Football is a game where you have to utilise chances and we failed to utilise our chances. We lost it in the final third and our attack was not sharp enough,” said Petros-Jukulile.

His opposite number Nilton Terroso was happy to collect three points.

“Today we showed we have the capability of grinding results. The game had a slow tempo, which is what Whawha wanted. We are just happy things went our way today,” said Terroso.

Chiefs started the game on the front foot and created the first chance with less than a minute on the clock through striker Billy Veremu, who headed just over the bar from inside the box after being fed by Chikwende from the left.

Elvis Moyo came close with a free-kick from just outside the box in the 15th minute, and from there onwards, there was nothing to write home about until Chikwende’s goal.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Takabva Mawaya, Elvis Moyo, Ben Nyahunzvi, Kelvin Madzongwe, Lucky Ndlela (Lexington Mujokoro 90th min), Authur Musiyiwa (Wilson Mensah 87th min),Obriel Chirinda ( Faru Matare 77th min) , Kevin Moyo, Perfect Chikwende (Mandlenkosi Gasela 87th min) , Billy Veremu ( Mthokozisi Msebe 46th min), Felix Moyo

Whawha: Simon Nyama, Michael Sibanda, Tendaishe Magwaza, Admiral Matope, Munyaradzi Chirwa, Raymond Horonga, Nicholas Tshuma (Albert Matewu 65th min), Takudzwa Jukulile, Jayden Barake, Terrence Daka, Evidence Mavanda (Calum Brown English 73rd min)

