Bulawayo Chiefs coach speaks ahead of league start

Media Mpofu

IN a candid briefing, Bulawayo Chiefs’ head coach Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe expressed a need to be cautious ahead of the start of the Zifa Southern Region One League start on Saturday.

Bulawayo Chiefs will open their season with a fixture against Talen Vision and Jongwe, a veteran gaffer has acknowledged the intense competition his team will face.

Jongwe is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead since the southern region has lost a number of teams in the premiership which means that most of the most experienced coaches have gone down to division one.

“We’re not naive to the fact that we are in a difficult league that has strong teams and many experienced coaches and that makes it very tough but we will try by all means,” he said.

He added: “We are completely in a new territory, what happened last year is already the past and we cannot dwell on that, let’s talk about how we are prepared for division one,” said Jongwe.

Jongwe said that they are prepared enough to keep a fight in division one and even the baddest grounds will not be an excuse.

He believes that his team is balanced since they have a mixture of veteran players like Kelvin Madzongwe, Malvin Mkoko and youngsters like Alfred Matonsi who is 17 years old.

As the league approaches, Bulawayo Chiefs’ fans will be watching anxiously to see how their team performs under Jongwe’s leadership. While a win may not be imminent, the team’s determination and resilience will undoubtedly be put to the test.