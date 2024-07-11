Bulawayo Chiefs confirm Never Rauzhi loan deal to Highlanders

Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs have confirmed forward Never Rauzhi will be joining Highlanders on a loan deal.

Chiefs confirmed the move via their social media handles on Thursday morning.

“Never Rauzhi departs on loan. Bulawayo Chiefs FC has reached an agreement with Highlanders FC for the loan of Never Rauzhi for the remainder of the season.The 22 year old striker joined Bulawayo Chiefs at the beginning of the season, making 15 appearances, scoring six times.”

Highlanders are still on the market for yet another striker with former Bulawayo City striker Nqobile Ndlovu being a target.