Bulawayo Chiefs date equally buoyant Hwange

SEEMINGLY resurgent Bulawayo Chiefs FC entertain equally buoyant Hwange FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 25 mid-week fixture to be played at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Bulawayo Chiefs will go into the match after posting two identical 2-1 triumphs over former champions Dynamos and Yadah Stars.

In their last five games, Amakhosi Amahle, who are on 32 points, have posted two wins, the same number of draws and one defeat which means from a possible 15 points they have managed to collect eight points.

This is a development that puts them on a 53 percent success rate going into their game against Chipangano.

On the other hand, Premier Soccer League (PSL) returnees, Hwange, who recently suspended their technical manager Bongani Mafu and assistant coach Try Ncube, seem to be enjoying a new lease of life under the mentorship of club legend Nation Dube.

In their previous league match that was played at Colliery Stadium, the coalminers posted a famous 1-0 win over Bulawayo giants Highlanders to ease their relegation worries.

In their previous five fixtures, the miners, have won two games, drawn one and lost twice which puts them on a success rate of 47 percent.

Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Johanisi Nhumwa has reckoned it is not going to be an easy game against Chipangano.

“It’s another tough game for us. It’s going to be a different ball game altogether, a different 90 minutes. Hwange have their own way of playing the game, a football approach that is obviously different from ours. We have our own way of doing things and as such we will have to concentrate more on our tactics,” said Nhumwa.

His side will have the services of their on-form striker Obriel Chirinda and Mthokozisi Msebe who in the past weekend did duty for the Zimbabwe senior national football team when they took on the Zebras of Botswana in an international friendly tie that was played in Gaborone.

Chirinda, who has 11 league goals to his name, was on target for the Warriors before they went on to lose the match 5-3 after penalties.

Nhumwa revealed that his charges had two days of intensive training and they held their last workout on Tuesday morning at Luveve Stadium.

“We held our last training session yesterday (Tuesday) morning. It was two days of intensive training and today (yesterday) we gave the boys time to re-energise and focus on the game. We need maximum efforts from the boys,” said Nhumwa

Dube said his arsenal is in high spirits.

“It’s a tricky game for us. However, the confidence levels are very high in our camp ahead of this demanding game. Our preparations have gone smoothly and every player is available for selection. We don’t have any injury worries. We have been motivating the boys to up their game just like they did against Highlanders. There will be no need to under estimate Bulawayo Chiefs because we all play in the same league,” said Dube.

In another fixture scheduled for today, Triangle United will welcome Harare giants Dynamos at Gibbo Stadium.

DeMbare, who last weekend successfully did duty against FC Platinum in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match without the services of their head coach Genesis Mangombe to leave Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowa in charge, will be boosted by the availability of arguably their find of the season Tanaka Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi.

Mangombe, Shandirwa and Mudadi had all travelled to Botswana with the Warriors.

Today’s Week 25 Fixtures

Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve Stadium), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo Stadium)

