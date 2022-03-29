Breaking News
Bulawayo Chiefs fire assistant coaches, as Thulani Sibanda returns

29 Mar, 2022 - 09:03 0 Views
Bulawayo Chiefs fire assistant coaches, as Thulani Sibanda returns Thulani Sibanda

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THULANI Sibanda has bounced back in the Bulawayo Chiefs FC technical setup after the club fired assistant coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera following a string of poor results.

Mark Mathe

Mathe and Tawachera were relieved of their duties on Monday, two days after superintending Chiefs’ 1-2 away loss to Black Rhinos at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare in the absence of head coach Nilton Terroso, who is attending a Uefa Pro coaching course in his native Portugal.

In a statement released on Monday night, Chiefs said Sibanda, who had been introduced to players earlier on, will assist Terroso.

“We would like to announce that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with assistant coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera with immediate effect. We wish the coaches well in their next challenges and we strongly appreciate their duties and contributions in the team.

Farai Tawachera

“Coach Thulani ‘Toots” Sibanda returns to the team to join the technical team that will continue to be led by Coach Nilton Terrosso. We would also like to express our gratitude and appreciation to everyone that has continued to support us and compelling us to strive hard to excel in everything we do as a team and as a brand,” reads a Chiefs’ statement. – @ZililoR

 

 

