Bulawayo Chiefs gets MAZ award

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PACESETTERS Bulawayo Chiefs FC have set their targets at winning the 2022 Marketers Association of Zimbabwe award after coming third in the National Social Media and Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year 2021.

Chiefs who received their certificate on Thursday, were beaten to the award by winners Zimnat, with Zimgold being the first runner-up.

The Ninjas, as Chiefs are known as, are arguably the most visible local football club on social media and are elated with the recognition from MAZ.

“Dear 57k Ninjas, We have bagged another award in 2021 The Ninjas came 2nd in The National Social Media and Digital Marketing Campaign under the @MarketersZim Exceptional Marketing Awards. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT Now help us track down number 1, we need a word,” wrote Chiefs on the Twitter and Facebook pages.

Chiefs, who won MAZ’s Best Southern Region Media and Digital Marketing Campaign for the Year 2021 in September, beating United Refineries Limited and Ingwebu, demonstrated good social engagement on social media platforms.

They also showed good integration with offline activities for the campaigns they carried out between August 2020 to August 2021.