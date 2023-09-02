Bulawayo Chiefs hold FC Platinum

Fungai Muderere

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 FC Platinum

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC put on one of their best performances this season to hold defending champions FC Platinum to a one all draw in a Castle Lager tie at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Two first half goals from both sides were all there was in the match.

It was Farau Matare and Brian Banda who found the back of the net for Chiefs and FC Platinum respectively.

The two goals were scored within the first 10 minutes of the game.

However, Chiefs would be unhappy with the one point as they came back into the second half as the better of the two teams, creating numerous chances in front of goal.

In the first minute, Matare put Amakhosi Amahle in front after he capitalised on a mistake from a Platinum defender and shotstopper Petros Mhari.

It appeared the goal sparked a sense of comeback from the defending champions and it didn’t take long for them to level matters.

Eight minutes after Amakhosi took the lead, in-form midfielder Brian Banda took a shot from outside the box to level matters for the miners.

After Banda’s equaliser, there was nothing to write home about in the first half from both teams.

In the second half, the home side looked the better of the two sides, creating chances, however, failing to capitalise on their chances in the final third.

Substitute, Dalubuhle Dlodlo missed what turned out to be the last real chance of the match with three minutes left of regulation time which could have sealed victory for Chiefs.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs: K Dube, K Sibanda, M Msebe, O Chirinda (D Dlodlo 88′), M Mkolo, D Phiri, M Gasela, F Moyo, A Ncube (P Shoko 77′), M Hativagoni (B Veremu 84′), F Matare

FC Platinum: P Mhari, P Mutimbanyoka, M Ngwenya, L Mhlanga, N Chinyerere, H Magaya, J Mutudza, B Banda, W Musona, T Ngwenya, P Chikwende (J Selemani 77′).