Bulawayo Chiefs’ Nkosilathi Ncube ready to step up

NKOSILATHI Ncube, attacking midfielder for Bulawayo Chiefs, says he is ready for the next step in his football career but is waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

Ncube has been with Amakhosi since the beginning of last year when he joined the club from Southern Region Division One outfit Talen Vision and has enjoyed great success with the club.

However, he is clear that he will not make a move unless it’s the right one, both for himself and for the team.

Last season, Nkosilathi Ncube began with a Chibuku Super Cup match against former Premiership champions Platinum FC. The match was a tough test for the young midfielder, but he rose to the challenge and helped the Chiefs to a hard-fought victory.

Ncube’s impressive stats from last season speak to his quality as a player. His nine goal contributions, in the form of four goals and five assists, are a testament to his skill and consistency.

To his full potential, Ncube knows that he needs to be in top physical and mental shape. He has been working hard in the off-season to ensure that he is ready for the challenges ahead.

“I am all set such that l am making sure l am in top physical condition and I have practiced and prepared extensively. Mentally, l am focused and I have a positive mindset,” said the midfield maestro.

While Ncube is happy at the Chiefs, he knows that he needs to continue to improve to reach his full potential. He’s focused on increasing his goal and assist totals, which he sees as a measure of his improvement.

” I am working hard to score more goals and assist more as well as to improve my skills this coming season compared to last season”, he said.

He also understands that, as a young player, he may receive offers from other clubs. The 24-year-old says that he is ready to explore new challenges that suit his talent.

“I am looking forward to finding a situation that is a good fit for my interests and talent.

I know that if I keep improving, good things will come my way.” he concluded.

Ncube’s rise to prominence has been accompanied by the success of his teammates, Mthokozisi Msebe and Obriel Chirinda. Msebe and Chirinda were key members of the Chiefs team that enjoyed great success last season, and their performances have seen them being bought by free-spending Simba Bhora and Ngezi Platinum respectively.

Ncube says that he’s happy for his former teammates, but he is focused on his development.

“It’s great to see them doing well, but my focus is on me and on making sure that I am ready for the coming season”, he said.

Bulawayo Chiefs have suffered a number of departures over the off-season, with a number of their star players moving on to new clubs. Defender Kim Joe Sibanda, goalkeeper Khulekani, captain Malvin Mkolo, striker Simba Veremu, and midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe have all left the club.

These departures leave Chiefs with several holes to fill, and Ncube says he knows that the team will have to adapt to the changes.