Bulawayo Chiefs players to stay put- Sibindi

Innocent Kurira Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC head coach Joseph Sibindi who took over the coaching reigns at Bulawayo Chiefs FC two weeks ago says as things stand none of their players is leaving their camp.

Speaking after his side 3-0 away win over Triangle at the weekend, Sibindi said: “l have not heard of any player leaving. In terms of strengthening the squad, we will look at the players available and if they can add value to the the team we decide. The likes of Obriel Chirinda and Mthokozisi Msebe have been linked with moves away from Chiefs in this mid-season window. Msebe is believed to be on the FC Platinum radar while Chirinda has been linked with a move to Highlanders.”

Sibindi has won two games in charge at Chiefs capping what has been a brilliant start to his new tenure at Amakhosi Amahle.

They are sixth on the log with 23 points from 15 games that have been played so far.

In their Week 16 encounter Sibindi’s charges will take on bruised Herentals in a match that will be played at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

The game will be beamed live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN)