Bulawayo Chiefs reveal 2024 playing kit

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs have revealed their 2024 clothing line in partnership with their kit sponsor Exclusive Management company

In a statement released on Wednesday, the club said: “Our collection features a range of stylish and high-quality apparel that is perfect for both on and off the field. From sleek training jerseys to comfortable tracksuits, our 2024 clothing line has something for every Chiefs fan. Show your support for the team in style with our bold colours and modern designs.

“Whether you’re hitting the gym or cheering on the team from the stands, our clothing line will keep you looking sharp and feeling confident. Don’t miss out on this exclusive collection – shop now and gear up for success with Bulawayo Chiefs FC and Exclusive Management company,” read the statement.