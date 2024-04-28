Bulawayo Chiefs silence Chegutu Pirates 

Nkosilathi Sibanda At Luveve

BULAWAYO Chiefs posted a late win after they beat visiting side Chegutu Pirates 1-0 yesterday at Luveve Stadium.

The hosts got their goal through a header from Never Rauzhi, off an inviting cross from Miguel Feldman in the 75th minute, and it landed well for a perfect goal.

This was after the two sides had gone pound for pound at each other, failing to create clear-cut chances. It was a duel that lasted the whole first half, yielding nothing.

In that stanza, all credit was on the home side, they could have buried their opponents in the earlier stages.

Amakhosi Amahle played like a well-oiled machine, moving the ball well among themselves but were at the centre forced to budge and allow high balls.

The start of the second half got a knock, a delay of close to 15 minutes owing to a need to change the defibrillator machine by the ambulance crew.

When the machine came, action resumed.

At the close of play, the home side was the more on the attack, they wanted another goal. It was late for that. Even Pirates on their raid through Russell Chifura, Tinotenda Ditima and Aaron Ngazima did not yield the equaliser.

Chegutu Pirates will go home thanking their goalkeeper Anorld Munkuli for having blocked as many attacks that came at goal in the last minutes of the match.

The second half substitutions seemed to have a huge impact on both sides. Amakhosi Amahle made a double substitution in the 65th minute. Bukhosi Sibanda replaced Leeroy Ndlovu and Panashe Shoko came in for Blessing Munkuli.

Chegutu Pirates brought in Wayne Kamurai for Jimu Gwara in the 60th minute.

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Matutu, L Ndlovu (Sibanda 65 mins), E. Chikwende X Moyo, N. Ncube (Masilela 85 mins), L. Ndlela, P. Shoko (Munkuli 65 mins), N. Rauzhi, M. Feldman, G. Muchenje, J. Masadza

Chegutu Pirates: