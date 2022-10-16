Bulawayo Chiefs storm into Chibuku Super Cup final

Ricky Zililo, at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane

BULAWAYO Chiefs stormed into the Chibuku Super Cup final after beating Black Rhinos 5-4 in penalty shootouts at Mandava Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The match had to be decided through the penalty lottery after ending 0-0 in regulation time.

Injury time substitute goalkeeper Matripples Muleya who replaced David Bizabani dived to his left to deny Black Rhinos’ fifth penalty taker Vincent Mhandu, giving Chiefs an advantage.

With the usual penalty takers Arthur Musiyiwa, Marlvin Mkolo and Kelvin Madzongwe shying away from taking the final spot kick, upstepped Billy Veremu who was not on the list of penalty takers who kept his cool to slot the winner.

Chiefs assistant coach Thulani Sibanda shed tears of joy after the victory.

“It’s a big result for us and just being in the final is awesome. We’re are happy that we’ve got a chance to end the season with some silverware and we keep dreaming,” said Sibanda.

Black Rhinos captain Farai Banda was the first to take the spot kick and sent Muleya who was brought in for David Bizabani in the 90th minute for penalties the wrongside.

Felix Moyo then equalised for Chiefs, sending Chikwana the wrong side.

The other scorerers for Black Rhinos were Everson Feremba, Allan Gahadzikwa and Blessed Mbavarira.

Chiefs’ scorers were Mthokozisi Msebe scored, Perfect Chikwende, Elvis Moyo and Veremu.

Black Rhinos coach Stanford Mutizwa felt that his side was punished for wasting glorious opportunities in the first half.

“In a game of football if you don’t use your chances you’re likely to be punished and this is what happened to us. We are disappointed, but overall, we had a good game,” Mutizwa said.

