Bulawayo Chiefs switch off ZPC Kariba

Bulawayo Chiefs man-of-the-match Obriel Chirinda (left) gets possession of the ball while ZPC Kariba’s Winston Mhango tries to stop him during a match at Luveve stadium yesterday. Picture: Dennis Mudzamiri

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 ZPC Kariba

WASTEFUL Bulawayo Chiefs needed second half goals to make-up for a glut of missed scoring opportunities to switch off electricity generators ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Chiefs, guilty of blowing about half-a-dozen scoring opportunities in the early stages of the game, could have regretted their failure to find the back of the net had ZPC Kariba been clinical, surged ahead in the 69th minute through a well taken Obriel Chirinda strike.

The Chiefs gunner beat his marker on the left before unleashing a shot on the run to beat Tapiwa Chilenga on the far post.

Six minutes later, attacking midfielder Arthur Musiyiwa put the game beyond the reach of the visitors when he coolly slotted the ball past an advancing Chilenga after being sent through by Chirinda in a quick counter.

The clinical finish by the pint-sized Musiyiwa came after ZPC Kariba had pushed almost all their men forward in search of a quick equaliser, only to lose possession before being punished by Chiefs who had spurned similar scoring opportunities in the first half.

Chiefs’ 2-0 lead lasted two minutes, as ZPC Kariba’s 76th minute substitute Moses Demera, with his first touch, rose high to head a Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe cross past goalkeeper David Bizabani.

Chiefs, who were coming from a 2-0 away defeat to championship chasing Dynamos, held on, absorbing pressure from ZPC Kariba.

Nilton Terroso, Chiefs’ coach was happy with the three points, but unimpressed with his team’s impotence at goal.

“In the first half we were particularly well. We completely dominated play with ball. We had lots of play with combinations getting into the box but we were not able to finish. We went into the half time a little bit frustrated. It’s difficult when you playing teams that are playing deep in their half but I am glad we were able to collect maximum points,” Terroso said.

Chiefs started the game on an electrifying pace but lack of precision let them down.

They should have scored at least three goals inside the opening 10 minutes, but their forwards Chirinda, Perfect Chikwende, who was a pain in flesh of ZPC Kariba’s defenders and Mthokozisi Msebe took turns to waste glorious opportunities.

To his credit, Chilenga pulled a brilliant 10th minute save to deny Chirinda. He was to be called back to action in the 22nd minute to narrow the angle on Chikwende who had weaved his way past ZPC Kariba’s players only to shoot wide.

But ZPC Kariba, who wanted to catch their hosts on quick breaks, had one scoring chance in the first half that fell to Wellington Taderera who took a weak shot at goal after being fed by Brian Juru.

ZPC Kariba coach Rodwell Dhlakama was disappointed by the result.

“In the first half l think we played better. But for me playing better and losing is the same old story. We have to go back and re-strategise,” said Dhlakama.

The defeat left ZPC Kariba a point above relegation with 23 points from 24 games, while Chiefs are on position 10 with 32 points.

Next week, Chiefs and ZPC Kariba face off in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup. — @ZililoR