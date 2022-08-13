Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC in Chibuku Cup rehearsal

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs face ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership at Luveve Stadium on Sunday, an encounter that will serve as a rehearsal for the sides’ Chibuku Super Cup clash next weekend.

Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso feels the league game will have little impact on the outcome of the cup tie.

“I feel both sides will go into the cup in a different manner. It depends on how both teams will take it.

Some teams use different players. If l am not mistaken, some of their key players were left out in the game against BCC last weekend in the Cup probably in preparation for the game against us on Sunday.

“We might get a bit of understanding about them going into the cup but l think the two games will be a little different. For me the most important thing to do as a coach will be to find the right balance.

“In all honesty everyone deserves to play and that is one problem that l have never had with this team because every player in the side fights to play. We have to work with the possibility of getting other players to play also,” said Terroso.

Ahead of the league game on Sunday, Terroso has an idea of what to expect from the visitors.

“Besides FC Platinum, most teams we have played always seem to try and sit deep and try to catch us on the break. I expect more of the same from the visitors,” said Terroso.

Chiefs are on position 10 on the table with 29 points. They are in the running for their best placing in the PSL table at the end of the season. In 2018 they finished 13th with 39 points and ended the following season in the same position, but with 41 points.

Terroso says his project is progressing according to plan.

“There is one thing that l am proud of and that is the way we play. We have done a great job in terms of our identity and our playing style. What the boys are doing is different from what it was six months or nine months ago.

“For me that is part of the job. Our playing style will continue to improve. We are constantly revolving, we don’t do the same thing, we always have different plans and strategies. The boys are constantly developing. Our playing style will continue to improve as well,” said Terroso.

