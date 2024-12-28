Bulawayo Children’s Choir debuts with visuals for “Banolila”

Mbulelo [email protected]

IN a world where art often serves as a catalyst for change, the Bulawayo Children’s Choir, under the visionary direction of Trevor Mawaka, has taken a bold step forward.

Earlier this week, the choir released the visuals for their debut song, “Banolila (Mother Earth is Crying),” a heartfelt plea for environmental conservation.

Drawing inspiration from iconic tracks like UB40’s “The Earth Dies Screaming” and Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song,” “Banolila” resonates deeply in the context of today’s urgent climate crisis.

The song serves as a poignant SOS, urging listeners and viewers to recognise the pressing need for environmental stewardship amidst the ongoing global warming challenges.

The choir, composed of young talent from various institutions—including Dominican Convent Primary School, Charleston Trust Primary School, Petra High School, and Hillside Primary School—embarks on a mission to advocate for the Earth.

Their collective voice not only showcases vocal excellence but also embodies a powerful message of change.

In an exclusive interview, Mawaka shared his vision for the choir.

“Our Choir is not only concerned with vocal excellence but rather, being a vehicle for change, advocating for diverse causes. Our ballad is a cry for help, asking the masses to save our environment to combat climate change,” he stated passionately.

The production of “Banolila” was handled with care; recorded, mixed, and mastered at PlayOn Studios, the visuals were expertly captured by filmmaker Corey.

The resulting video poignantly illustrates the choir members actively engaging in environmental cleanup, picking up litter and disposing of it responsibly—an inspiring image of youth taking action.

Despite the choir’s noble intentions and the quality of their work, the video has faced a disappointing reception, garnering less than 300 views on YouTube at the time of writing.

This lack of visibility raises concerns about how effectively the choir’s message is reaching the community. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu