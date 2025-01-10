Bulawayo Children’s Choir strikes new chord with live Instruments and songwriting lessons

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

EVEN at infancy, renowned Bulawayo Children’s Choir is taking huge strides in music with the introduction of live instruments and songwriting lessons.

This innovative approach aims to empower the young singers, equipping them with a comprehensive musical education that goes beyond vocal performance.

As of February 1, the choir will commence keyboard lessons, marking the beginning of an exciting journey towards accompaniment by child instrumentalists.

This bold move will not only enhance the choir’s performances but also foster a sense of self-sufficiency among its members.

In addition to instrumental training, the choir will also introduce songwriting and composing coaching during rehearsals.

This creative outlet will allow the children to express themselves, exploring their imagination and talent. The next song the choir records will be a milestone achievement, as it will be co-composed by the children themselves.

According to Trevor Mawaka, who’s the creative director of the Bulawayo Children’s Choir, the decision to introduce live instruments and songwriting lessons was born out of a desire to provide a more holistic musical education.

“In the past, our focus had been on vocal coaching,” he acknowledged.

“However, without teaching learners the art of composing and playing instruments, I couldn’t confidently say they had been truly empowered. This realisation led to the introduction of composition and instrument playing into our programme.”

Mawaka emphasised that the ultimate goal of the choir is to empower its learners, not just to make them sing, but to stand on their own in the future.

“We want our children to be well-rounded musicians, capable of composing, playing instruments, and singing,” he said.

“By providing them with these skills, we’re giving them the tools they need to succeed in the music industry and beyond.”

As the Bulawayo Children’s Choir embarks on this exciting new chapter, audiences can look forward to experiencing the thrill of live instrumentation and original compositions, all crafted by the talented young minds of the choir.

