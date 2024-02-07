Bulawayo Choristers Choir out to promote choral singing in Matabeleland region

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Choristers Choir is a musical group that has made a name for itself in the Matabeleland region and beyond with its captivating choral music, gospel and African folk music. The choir, which has 120 members, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in December 2024, and has big plans to promote and enhance choral singing in the region.

The choir’s musical director, Busani Nkomo, said the choir is driven by the joy of singing and listening to choral music, and aims to serve the church and the community with their talents. He said the choir has a vision to become a leading voice in choral music and a choir of choice for many.

“Inspired by the joy of singing and listening to choral music, Bulawayo Choristers Choir strives to provide service opportunity for Christian singers to give of their talents to the church and community. We envision Bulawayo Choristers becoming a choir of choice and a leading voice in choral music within Bulawayo and beyond.

“At Bulawayo Choristers we value; christianity and the Word of God, fellowship, diversity, peace and social justice, and Integrity. We aim to promote and encourage choral singing for the membership of the society, primarily in Bulawayo and Matabeleland region,” he said.

The choir’s media liaison officer, Witness Timothy Hadebe, said the choir is also working on its first studio album, which is expected to be launched in August 2024. He said the album will be a milestone for the choir, which has previously been performing covers at shows.

“We haven’t recorded an album before as we were just a show’s group doing covers but all that is in the past with works on our first album on course as we prepare to launch it in August,” he said.

The choir has also achieved a lot in the past decade, winning several awards and competitions in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

