Bulawayo City captain rallies squad

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC captain Douglas Sibanda has described their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 season opener against Ngezi Platinum Stars as self-motivating, adding that his side is capable of pulling a shocker against the platinum miners.

City will take on the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finalists at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi on Saturday.

Sibanda, who watched online when Ngezi came from behind to eliminate Chicken Inn 2-1 from the Chibuku Super Cup in the quarter-final last Saturday, said they are fired up for the weekend game.

“We have a tough game against Ngezi Platinum Stars, who we can say are a big team in terms of the big names that they have. That we’re playing against a side with a lot of experienced players self-motivates us. The guys are geared for the game, they are hungry to play the first PSL game and they want to prove against the ‘big’ guys that they we can match them. We’re looking forward to the game,” said Sibanda.

Some of the experienced players in the Ngezi setup Sibanda is referring to include goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, former Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba, ex-national team midfielder Devon Chafa, former Warriors’ left-back Qadr Amini and defender Polite Moyo.

City on the other hand will be banking on Sibanda, who has had stints with Highlanders and Shabanie Mine, midfielder Welcome Ndiweni as well as former Young Warriors’ striker Mgcini Sibanda. – @ZililoR